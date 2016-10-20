Hurricanes’ offense has no answers against Hokies

The University of Miami football team’s offensive woes continued Thursday night.
In front of a hostile crowd of 63,507 at Lane Stadium, the Canes offense was stuck in neutral, showing flashes of brilliance but an inability to consistently sustain drives. Early in the fourth quarter, Miami was 3 for 12 on third down and only had 16 points despite more than 300 yards of total offense.
Before the Hurricanes’ current three-game losing skid, the team had averaged more than 35 points per game. They managed 16 against Virginia Tech after scoring 13 against North Carolina last week and 19 against Florida State the week prior.
Quarterback Brad Kaaya had an up-and-down performance, getting consistently punished by a high-pressure Virginia Tech defense.
Early in the fourth quarter of the game, the junior was 20-for-34 passing while he threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns. However the Canes had a difficult time moving the ball consistently save a drive with less than a 1:30 left in the first half, where the Canes marched down the field 75 yards in just over a minute for a touchdown. Kicker Michael Badgley then missed an extra point.
Miami’s offensive line, was even more inconsistent, even though the Hokies had two starting defensive linemen out the defense spent much of the game harassing Kaaya, forcing him to take shots down the field. Sophomore tackle Tyree St. Louis was called for two false-start penalties and Virginia Tech was able to mostly stymie UM’s running game by early in the fourth quarter.
The Hurricanes couldn’t free much space for their running backs Joe Yearby and Mark Walton. The Hurricanes managed 50 yards on the ground while the Hokies managed 11 tackles for loss.
The line also proved leaky on passing downs.
By early in the fourth quarter, Virginia Tech managed eight sacks against the offensive line, which has given up 13 sacks in its past three games. Pressure from Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster’s unit also forced Kaaya to throw an interception and disrupted Miami’s timing consistently.
Miami receivers also had a tough time getting open in a stingy Hokie secondary. Kaaya threw a number of deep balls that fell harmlessly to the Lane Stadium turf.
