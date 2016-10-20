Miami football confirms more starters out for Virginia Tech

The University of Miami confirmed Thursday that starting defensive end Chad Thomas did not make the trip to Blacksburg, Virginia, and will miss the 7 p.m. game against Virginia Tech with an “upper extremity’’ injury.
UM had listed Thomas as “questionable’’ on its injury report released Tuesday evening.
And yet another starter who didn’t make the trip and won’t play Thursday: sophomore cornerback Sheldrick Redwine. Redwine, who was listed as starting the past five games, was hobbled and limping after a long pass play last Saturday against North Carolina and never returned. But he was not listed on Tuesday’s injury report.
Also out for Virginia Tech is the other starting defensive end, Demetrius Jackson, with a knee injury. His absence already was on UM’s injury report.
The original report also has defensive tackle Gerald Willis (knee) out, and defensive end Scott Patchan (knee) out for Thursday.
UM will start freshman Joe Jackson and junior veteran Trent Harris at the end spots, with graduated transfer Adrian Colbert expected to make his second start at cornerback.
The Canes’ strength this season has been its defense, despite losing several other players to injuries, some of which required surgeries. Colbert, for instance, already has had knee surgery during the season.
Miami is 4-2 and 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and needs to win Thursday night to keep its hope alive in the Coastal Division.
The Hokies are 4-2 and 2-1 and are also coming off a loss, and in need of a Coastal Division victory.
