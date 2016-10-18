UM injury report: three defensive linemen out for Virginia Tech

The University of Miami released its first injury report Tuesday afternoon, and as expected, it contained bad news.
Starting defensive end Demetrius Jackson and standout defensive tackle Gerald Willis are out for Thursday night’s game at Virginia Tech (4-2, 2-1), listed with “lower extremity’’ injuries.
Listed as questionable: 6-6, 265-pound starting junior defensive end Chad Thomas.
Also out is redshirt freshman Scott Patchan, who sustained a knee injury against Florida State and is listed with a “lower extremity’’ injury.
Thomas and Jackson, a 6-3, 265-pound redshirt sophomore, did not practice Monday, UM coach Mark Richt confirmed. Both were hurt Saturday at home in UM’s loss to North Carolina.
Thomas leads the team with eight tackles for loss and is tied with Jackson as the team leader in sacks, with 3.5. Jackson has 5.5 tackles for loss, as the Hurricanes (4-2, 1-2) lead the nation in that category.
Thomas already has a broken right hand that he sustained Oct. 8 against Florida State. He played with the hand heavily wrapped in a club last week.
Willis, who has a knee injury, didn’t play Saturday.
UM’s defensive line had been playing extremely well, but the injuries leave an already thin defense in dire shape. Starting in place of Thomas and Jackson would likely be true freshman Joe Jackson and junior Trent Harris, with true freshman Pat Bethel as the backup.
Harris has been recuperating from a broken left hand.
UM moved tight end Stan Dobard to defensive end this week, but Dobard is not expected to see playing time there yet.
At middle linebacker, freshman Shaquille Quarterman has been wearing a harness-type brace on his left shoulder and arm, but he is expected to play.
