Miami honors 2001 team on 15th anniversary

0:21 UM center Nick Linder on UNC Pause

0:18 UM defensive end Demetris Jackson Before UNC Game

0:33 Canes Stretch on Tuesday ahead of UNC game

0:59 Miami's Mark Walton is looking forward despite 'great' touchdown run that didn't count

2:23 Miami coach Mark Richt recaps the teams loss to the Florida State

0:44 Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya talks about the loss to Florida State

0:31 Canes take the field

0:41 UM fans tailgate before game against FSU

0:35 UM coach Mark Richt speaks after win against Georgia Tech

0:39 UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz speaks after win against Georgia Tech