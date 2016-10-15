Photo gallery: North Carolina at Miami | Sat., Oct. 15, 2016

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman RJ McIntosh (80) and teammates walks off the field after loss to the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Miami fans watch the Hurricanes lose in the rain to the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Defensive back Corn Elder walks off the field after another lost Saturday for the Canes at Hard Rock Stadium. Now the Hurricanes have four days to prepare for Virginia Tech.
Miami Hurricanes running back Joseph Yearby (2) dives in to score in the third quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
UM coach Mark Richt appears concerned as North Carolina drives down the field late in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter. But the Hurricanes eventually stopped the drive on four consecutive downs from the 1-yard line.
Miami Hurricanes running back Joseph Yearby (2) fights off North Carolina Tar Heels cornerback Corey Bell Jr. (18) for yardage in the first quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya (15) drops back to pass in the first quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya (15) gestures at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
The Tar Heels offensive line holds back Miami's defense as quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) sets up to pass in the first half as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
A young Canes fan Zara Sky Baltzell with Andy Baltzell as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Hurricane fans show their support as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes tight end David Njoku (86) on a reception as North Carolina Tar Heels cornerback M.J. Stewart (6) defends as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes tight end David Njoku (86) picks up yardage on a pass reception as North Carolina Tar Heels cornerback M.J. Stewart (6) makes the stop in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Walton (1) breaks tackles on a run in the first quarter as the University of Miami hosts the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Chad Thomas (9) puts pressure on the North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) in the first quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt hollers from the sidelines in the fourth quarter as the Hurricanes host the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes running back Joseph Yearby (2) celebrates with quarterback Brad Kaaya (15) and offensive lineman Kc McDermott (52) after scoring in the third quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Joe Jackson (99) reacts after the Hurricanes stop the Tar Heels from scoring in the fourth quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya (15) is sacked and fumbles late in the fourth quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes running back Joseph Yearby (2) runs for a first down as he is chased by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Myles Dorn (21) in the fourth quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
North Carolina Tar Heels defensive tackle Jeremiah Clarke (49) recovers a Miami Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya (15) fumble late in the fourth quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jamal Carter Sr. (6) walks off the field after loss to the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt with players on the field as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
The Hurricanes rush the field as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
The Hurricanes prepare to take on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
