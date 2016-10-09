Photo gallery: Florida State at Miami | Sat., Oct. 8, 2016

University of Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Braxton Berrios runs the ball against Florida State Seminoles in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
University of Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Stacy Coley runs after catches a pass for a touchdown against Florida State Seminoles defensive back Tarvarus McFadden in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
University of Miami Hurricanes defensive back Corn Elder tackles Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Jesus Wilson in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Hurricanes' Demetrius Jackson blocks a pass in the first quarter from Florida State Seminoles quarterback Deondre Francois at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes' Jaquan Johnson intercepts the ball in the second quarter to help set up a touchdown as Florida State Seminoles' Marvin Saunders tackles him at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
University of Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Stacy Coley celebrate his touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
University of Miami Hurricanes fans show their support before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Florida State Seminoles running back Dalvin Cook runs against University of Miami Hurricanes in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
University of Miami Hurricanes linebacker Gerald Willis (91) and teammate defensive linemen Joe Jackson (99) sack Florida State Seminoles quarterback Sean Maguire in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt talks with quarterback Brad Kaaya in the second quarter as they play Florida State Seminoles' at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
University of Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt gives instruction to his players in the first quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Hurricanes fans cheer as they dominate the Florida State Seminoles in the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya in the second quarter as they play the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes fans support UM coach Mark Richt for president as they play the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes' Stacy Coley holds the ball after a questionable touchdown that was ruled good after a review in the second quarter as they play the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
University of Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jaquan Johnson intercepts the ball against Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Travis Rudolph in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
University of Miami Hurricanes kicker Michael Badgley kicks a field goal against the Florida State Seminoles in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
University of Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Stacy Coley (3) celebrate his touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
University of Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jaquan Johnson runs after intercepting a ball against Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Travis Rudolph in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
University of Miami Hurricanes fans show their support before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida State Seminoles by holding a photo of late Marlins pitcher José Fernandez at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
University of Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jaquan Johnson (4) celebrates with teammates after intercepting the ball against the Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Travis Rudolph in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
University of Miami Hurricanes linebacker Gerald Willis (91) and teammate defensive linemen Joe Jackson (99) sacks Florida State Seminoles quarterbacks Sean Maguire in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
University of Miami Hurricanes fans show their support before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Hurricanes' Mark Walton runs for a third quarter touchdown as they play the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. The touchdown was called back and didn’t count.
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Deondre Francois (12) hand offs to running back Dalvin Cook (4) during the fourth quarter against the University of Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Florida State Seminoles defensive back Tarvarus McFadden (4) is congratulated by teammates and coaches after blocking a field goal against University of Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
University of Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Stacy Coley catches a pass for a touchdown against Florida State Seminoles defensive back Tarvarus McFadden in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
University of Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Stacy Coley (3) celebrates with teammates offensive linemen Tyree St. Louis (78) and Mark Walton, (1) after scoring a touchdown against Florida State Seminoles defensive back Tarvarus McFadden in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
University of Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Walton ,1, runs the ball against Florida State Seminoles in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Florida State Seminoles running back Dalvin Cook walks in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against University of Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
University of Miami Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya throws a pass against Florida State Seminoles in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Florida State Seminoles running back Dalvin Cook catches a pass for a touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against University of Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
Florida State Seminoles running back Dalvin Cook runs after catches a pass for a touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against University of Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium.
Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Kermit Whitfield runs for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Kermit Whitfield celebrates with teammate tight end Jeremy Kerr after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter.
University of Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Walton (1) runs the ball against Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ermon Lane in the third quarter.
University of Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Braxton Berrios runs the ball against Florida State Seminoles in the fourth quarter.
University of Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Braxton Berrios reacts after a play against Florida State Seminoles in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
From left: University of Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Darrell Langham (81); quarterback Brad Kaaya (15); wide receiver Malcolm Lewis (9); quarterback Malik Rosier (12); and running back Joseph Yearby (2) look from the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Hurricanes fans disappointed after the Florida State Seminoles defeated the Miami Hurricanes 20-19 an of NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens.
