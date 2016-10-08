Canes take the field

On Saturday, a member of the Appalachian State color guard went to Facebook claiming some members of the Miami football team "shoved" a fellow band member while other members were "groped, sworn at and taunted" as the Hurricanes took the field. In a public Facebook post, color guard member Sophie Randleman, a junior at ASU, said one of her fellow students was “shoved by several very large, intentionally aggressive, football players.” Randleman said the color guard member “had severe pain and had to sit for most of the game.