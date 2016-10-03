Miami Hurricanes’ Trent Harris honored by ACC

Miami defensive end Trent Harris had a big part in the Hurricanes’ 35-21 victory over host Georgia Tech on Saturday.
On Monday, the ACC recognized him for it.
Harris, a junior from Winter Park, was named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his role in Miami’s victory in its conference opener.
Harris notched seven tackles — six solos — including three for loss. Harris also stripped Tech quarterback Justin Thomas of the ball which freshman linebacker Shaquille Quarterman scooped up and ran in for a touchdown.
The No. 10 Hurricanes (4-0) continue their ACC schedule Saturday with Florida State visiting Hard Rock Stadium at 8 p.m. (ABC).
We're going old school!— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) October 3, 2016
With the '91 national championship team being honored on Saturday, we'll be celebrating all week. pic.twitter.com/iGy0hWOZfP
According to the Miami twitter account, the Hurricanes will be honoring the 25th anniversary of the 1991 national championship team.
