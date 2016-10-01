Photo gallery: UM at Georgia Tech | Sat., Oct. 1, 2016

Miami running back Joseph Yearby (2) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Braxton Berrios (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta.
Mike Stewart
AP
Georgia Tech quarterback Justin Thomas (5) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Miami defensive lineman Trent Harris (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta.
Mike Stewart
AP
Georgia Tech running back Dedrick Mills (26) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Miami defensive lineman Trent Harris (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta.
Mike Stewart
AP
Georgia Tech quarterback Justin Thomas (5) falls to the turf as Miami defensive lineman Trent Harris (33) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta.
Mike Stewart
AP
Miami head coach Mark Richt walks on the sidelines against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta.
Mike Stewart
AP
Miami running back Mark Walton (1) runs toward the end zone against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta.
Mike Stewart
AP
Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya (15) is hit by Georgia Tech defensive end KeShun Freeman (42) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta.
Mike Stewart
AP
Miami running back Mark Walton, right, celebrates with teammates his touchdown against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta.
Mike Stewart
AP
Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) tackles Georgia Tech running back J.J. Green (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta.
Mike Stewart
AP
Georgia Tech running back Dedrick Mills (26) runs into the end zone as Miami linebacker Michael Pinckney (56) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta.
Mike Stewart
AP
A Miami player plays while wearing a sticker on the back of his helmet honoring Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta. The whole team wore the sticker.
Mike Stewart
AP
Miami defensive back Corn Elder (29) hits Georgia Tech running back Clinton Lynch (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta.
Mike Stewart
AP
Georgia Tech running back Dedrick Mills (26) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Miami during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta.
Mike Stewart
AP
Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (55) returns a fumble for a touchdown against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta.
Mike Stewart
AP
Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (55) picks up a fumble and returns it for a touchdown against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta.
Mike Stewart
AP
Miami running back Joseph Yearby (2) runs for to the end zone for a touchdown as Georgia Tech defensive back Lamont Simmons (6) chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta.
Mike Stewart
AP
A Miami fan watches play against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta.
Mike Stewart
AP
Mike Stewart
AP
Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson, left, speaks with Miami head coach Mark Richt after an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta. Miami won 35-21.
Mike Stewart
AP
Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (55) speaks with fans after an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta. Quarterman recovered a fumble and scored a touchdown in the game. Miami won 35-21.
Mike Stewart
AP