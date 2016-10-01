Miami is 4-0 for the first time since 2013 with win against Georgia Tech

October started sweetly for the Miami Hurricanes – but by no means easily.
Miami is 4-0 for the first time since 2013, defeating Georgia Tech 35-21 Saturday in a rough, intense game for its opening Atlantic Coast Conference victory of 2016.
Up next: Florida State on Oct. 8 at Hard Rock Stadium.
UM’s young defense came up huge several times, despite the pounding, punishing triple-option running attack by the Yellow Jackets – and the imbalanced time of possession because of it.
UM scored two defensive touchdowns by freshmen within 46 seconds of one another in the second quarter. Linebacker Shaquille Quarterman had a 17-yard fumble recovery for a score with 5:50 left in the quarter, thanks to junior end Trent Harris’ strip.
Then, defensive end Joe Jackson scooped up a Justin Thomas fumble and ran 18 yards into the end zone to make it 28-7 UM.
Freshman weak-side linebacker Michael Pinckney added a crucial sack. Pinckney, who had graded his all-freshman defensive unit an “A+’’ coming into the Georgia Tech game, sacked Justin Thomas and forced the Jackets to punt with 10:41 minutes to go until halftime. And with 2:21 left in the game, Pinckney made an interception to seal the victory for Miami.
After the first half, Georgia Tech had held the ball for 22:43.
Miami: 7:17.
The Canes still had a 28-14 lead.
The Yellow Jackets (3-2, 1-2 ACC) scored one touchdown early in the second quarter, another with time running out in the first half, and made it 28-21 with 5:01 left in the third quarter.
Miami’s offense immediately came roaring back with two consecutive 31-yard completions from Brad Kaaya. The first was to freshman Ahmmon Richards, who broke a tackle and gained several more yards. The next was to senior Stacy Coley for a touchdown that put UM up 35-21 with 3:28 left.
With 3:28 left in the third quarter, UM led 35-21.
With 5:35 left in the game, the Yellow Jackets had the ball for 37:11 to 17:14 for UM.
Miami knew the first quarter would be crucial for its young defensive players to get accustomed to the speed of the Yellow Jackets’ triple option.
With 9:01 left in the first clock and after UM’s first offensive play, Miami left tackle Trevor Darling lay on the field for several minutes as he was attended to by medical personnel. He slowly limped off the field, with his left knee examined. But he later returned to the game.
