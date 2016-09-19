Photo gallery: UM Adidas jersey unveiling | Mon., Sept. 19, 2016

The University of Miami Hurricanes will harken back to the days of the Orange Bowl as they unveiled new uniforms Mon., Sept. 19, 2016 at a launch party at the Rathskeller on campus.
Coach Mark Richt acknowledges the cheers of the crowd as the University of Miami Hurricanes harken back to the days of the Orange Bowl as they unveiled new uniforms Mon., Sept. 19, 2016 at a launch party at the Rathskeller on campus.
A crowd of fans cheer as the University of Miami Hurricanes harken back to the days of the Orange Bowl as they unveiled new uniforms Mon., Sept. 19, 2016 at a launch party at the Rathskeller on campus.
Kara Mencia 9, gates to throw up the U with a in a new retro uniform as the University of Miami Hurricanes harken back to the days of the Orange Bowl as they unveiled new uniforms Mon., Sept. 19, 2016 at a launch party at the Rathskeller on campus.
