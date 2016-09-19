Miami’s Ahmmon Richards named ACC Co-Rookie of the Week

Miami made it into the national polls a couple weeks ago.
On Monday the Hurricanes got honored for the first time this season with an Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week award.
True freshman Ahmmon Richards, a 6-1, 192-pound wide receiver out of Wellington, was named the ACC Co-Rookie of the Week on Monday after setting a UM freshman record with 142 yards receiving on four catches in Miami’s 45-10 victory over Appalachian State on Saturday.
The other Co-Rookie of the Week: Georgia Tech running back Dedrick Mills, who the Canes will face in their next game on Oct. 1 in Atlanta.
Mills ran for 58 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters to help lead the Yellow Jackets to a 38-7 win over Vanderbilt.
As for Richards, his 142 yards also were racked up by the end of the third quarter, and included catches of 61 and 62 yards, both of which helped the Hurricanes set up touchdowns -- the first of those catches after a drop that at the time was a crucial play.
“It felt good, now that it’s over,’’ Richards said after the victory at App State.
“We got the win. That’s all that really matters.”
