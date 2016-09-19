Miami Hurricanes back on national TV as they visit Georgia Tech

University of Miami football coach Mark Richt predicted as much Sunday night in his weekly game follow teleconference.
The Hurricanes (3-0), who rose 10 spots to No. 15 Sunday in the Associated Press Poll, are suddenly getting a lot of love on the college football landscape.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday the Miami at Georgia Tech game will be televised nationally at noon on Oct. 1 on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.
The Hurricanes have this weekend off before facing the Jackets at Atlanta’s Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Saturday’s game at Appalachian State was also a noon game and televised by ESPN.
“College football is still a little bit of a beauty contest,’’ Richt said Sunday of the No. 15 AP ranking and No. 19 ranking in the Amway Coaches Poll.
“It’s good for recruiting. The ESPN ticker is going to show what’s going on with the top 15 over and over. Right now, it’s not a bad place to be.’’
The Hurricanes dominated Appalachian State 45-10 Saturday in Boone, N.C., and have outscored their opponents 153-23.
Georgia Tech is 3-0 and still unranked after victories against Boston College, Mercer and Vanderbilt.
Richt’s final win as the head coach at Georgia came at Dodd Stadium last November. Richt was fired by Georgia the following morning and hired by the Hurricanes a few days later.
Richt was 8-0 at Bobby Dodd Field as coach of the Bulldogs.
Comments