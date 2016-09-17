Photo gallery: Miami at Appalachian State | Sat., Sept. 17, 2016

A sellout crowd watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Appalachian State and Miami in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Appalachian State's Marcus Cox (14) runs past Miami's Trent Harris (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami's Mark Walton (1) runs past Appalachian State players for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami's David Njoku (86) catches a touchdown pass as Appalachian State's A.J. Howard (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Appalachian State's Taylor Lamb (11) looks to pass against Miami during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami's David Njoku, left, gestures to silence the home crowd as he celebrates with teammate after his touchdown against Appalachian State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami's Stacy Coley (3) celebrates as he heads for a touchdown after a catch against Appalachian State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami's David Njoku, center, celebrates with Braxton Berrios, right, after a touchdown catch as Appalachian State's Mondo Williams, left, watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami's Brad Kaaya (15) looks to pass against Appalachian State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Appalachian State's Taylor Lamb (11) looks to pass under pressure from Miami's Demetrius Jackson (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami's Joseph Yearby, bottom, falls into the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Appalachian State's Clifton Duck (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami's Mark Walton (1) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Appalachian State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami head coach Mark Richt, right, talks with quarterback Brad Kaaya (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami's Stacy Coley (3) catches a touchdown pass as Appalachian State's A.J. Howard (10) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Appalachian State's Jalin Moore (25) runs past Miami's Demetrius Jackson (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami's Brad Kaaya (15) looks to pass against Appalachian State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami's Mike Smith, top, intercepts an Appalachian State pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami's Stacy Coley (3) tries to evade the tackle of Appalachian State's Devan Stringer (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami's Mark Walton (1) leaps over Appalachian State players for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami's Ahmmon Richards (82) catches a pass as Appalachian State's Clifton Duck (22) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami's Ahmmon Richards (82) catches a pass as Appalachian State's Clifton Duck (22) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami's Stacy Coley (3) runs after a catch against Appalachian State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami's Brad Kaaya (15) throws a pass against Appalachian State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami's Stacy Coley (3) tries to evade the tackle of Appalachian State's Devan Stringer (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami's Mark Walton (1) runs for a touchdown against Appalachian State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami's Ahmmon Richards (82) runs past Appalachian State's Clifton Duck (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boone, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP