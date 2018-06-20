Tribe19: FSU football received a commitment from this top in-state defensive end

The Florida State Seminoles' 2019 recruiting class received another boost on Wednesday when four-star defensive lineman Derick Hunter, one of the top recruits from the state of Florida, announced his commitment to FSU.

Hunter, the 31st-ranked player in Florida and 15th-ranked strong-side defensive end nationally according to the 247Sports Composite, chose the Seminoles over Georgia, Miami and UF. Hunter had previously committed to the Hurricanes in June 2017 but backed out of his pledge in November.

In his announcement on Twitter, Hunter said he made the decision "after talking with my family and coaches and building a relationship with a coaching staff" that he had known since his freshman year at Dunbar High in Fort Myers.

Hunter is the latest commitment to a Florida State recruiting class — going by the name #Tribe19 on Twitter — that is on the upswing early in this year's cycle. Coach Willie Taggart's first full class is now up to 11 commitments and includes nine top-300 prospects. The Seminoles' class is currently ranked 13th nationally and is second in the state of Florida behind the Miami Hurricanes, which are ranked ninth overall.





The 6-foot-4, 276-pound defensive end recorded 54 tackles and a sack last season.

"He's got a little bit of that dog in him," Dunbar coach Sammy Brown told the Fort Myers News Press. "He's is going to go to the whistle, almost through the whistle. You've got to try to chain him down a little bit. That's the kind of guy you want on that defensive front."

Oral commitments are nonbinding until a letter of intent is signed on National Signing Day.