Their bus broke down on the way to Women's College World Series. Who helped? Their rival

They're both after softball's national championship, yet Florida State and Oregon shared something just as meaningful, if not more, on the eve of the Women's College World Series.
Oregon's bus broke down on its way to the WCWS on Thursday morning.
Florida State's team came to the Ducks' rescue. They gave Oregon's team their bus for a ride to the venue.
Even after that, the Seminoles displayed sportsmanship again when an Oregon sophomore infielder Mia Camuso's No. 7 jersey was left on the bus.
FSU coach Lonni Alameda stepped up, getting in a rental car and driving the jersey up to the field.
Oregon, the tournament's No. 1 seed, opened the WCWS at 11 a.m. in Oklahoma City against defending national champion Oklahoma.
FSU, meanwhile, begins the tournament against No. 3 seed UCLA at 9:30 p.m.
