The Seminoles will open 2019 season in Jacksonville against a mid-major power

Longtime mid-major power Boise State announced its playing Florida State to open the 2019 college football season at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
The Broncos, though, jumped the gun a little bit.
Boise State listed the game for Aug. 31 on its athletics website, though a formal announcement from JaxSports was expected Wednesday, according to the Florida Times-Union.
FSU last played a regular season game in Jacksonville in 2008, when the Seminoles beat Colorado 39-21.
The Seminoles agreed to a home-and-home series with Boise State for the 2019-20 seasons five years ago.
Early speculation is the 2019 game would act as FSU's home game, despite it played at a neutral site.
Comments