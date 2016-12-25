Wolverines arrive with one of the top defenses

1:07 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about having a healthy team Pause

0:47 Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore fights off nerves in first start replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

1:54 Friendly tortoise makes home for himself among the birds

1:00 2 easy ways to find more holiday joy

7:30 Plundering a small town

0:56 Baby needs a new home

0:54 Miami Tight End David Njoku

0:22 Woman sent flying by kick to back in shopping mall