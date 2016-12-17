Florida State’s depth makes difference in OB victory over Manhattan

1:16 David Beckham announces plans to bring MLS team to Miami Pause

0:44 Bermudez returned to office as Mayor of Doral

1:48 Gov. Rick Scott announces that Zika zone in Miami Beach has been lifted

0:53 Camera captures shooting at Clemente Park in Miami

0:51 Family with disabled son is scraping by

1:46 Sterile flies used to combat screw worm in Key Deer

3:13 Dylann Roof found guilty in Charleston church shooting - timeline

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

1:35 La La Land