The Florida Gators offered Scott Frost the head coaching job. Here's why he turned it down

Instead of Dan Mullen, the University of Florida offered the head coaching position to former UCF coach Scott Frost, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Frost, who is Nebraska's head coach, turned down the Gators when he couldn't bring his entire staff, Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton told the Omaha World-Herald.
Frost was considered a leading candidate to take over in Gainesville after guiding UCF to an undefeated regular season along with former Oregon and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Chip Kelly.
Kelly landed at UCLA, while Florida hired Mullen, a former assistant, away from Mississippi State. Meanwhile, Frost led the Knights past Memphis to win the American Athletic Conference championship. News broke Frost's alma mater, Nebraska, hired him to become its next head coach during the AAC championship game.
However, Frost stayed on board as UCF's coach through the Peach Bowl game, which ended with a victory over Auburn to become the only undefeated Football Bowl Subdivision program.
The Knights celebrated that achievement with a national championship claim equipped with a Disney World parade, championship merchandise, rings and a banner.
Alabama was last season's national champions after winning the College Football Playoff over Georgia.
UCF did not compete in the CFP.
Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments