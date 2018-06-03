Augustana cruises to NCAA Division II baseball championship

Augustana baseball coach Tim Huber summed up his team's run to a national title as "pretty darn cool."
The Vikings capped off the NCAA Division II World Series Saturday with a 3-2 win over Columbus State for the Sioux Falls school's first national title. Augustana was undefeated in the double-elimination tournament.
Augustana pitcher Jacob Blank struck out 12 batters and limited Columbus State to four hits, all of them in the same inning. J.T. Mix, the No. 9 batter in the order, provided the game-winning RBI in the sixth inning.
Augustana's Tyler Mitzel was the named the tournament's most valuable player.
The Vikings finished with a 52-9 record. Huber tells the Argus Leader that it was an "unbelievable team effort" with different players leading the way in the playoffs.
Comments