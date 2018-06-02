Sarah Jane Smith, of Australia, and her caddie husband, Duane Smith, talks about her tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Shoal Creek, Friday, June 1, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala.
Sarah Jane Smith, of Australia, and her caddie husband, Duane Smith, talks about her tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Shoal Creek, Friday, June 1, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Butch Dill AP Photo

Jutanugarn shoots 67, climbs into lead at US Women's Open

By DAVID BRANDT AP Sports Writer

June 02, 2018 09:00 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Ariya Jutanugarn turned a three-shot deficit into a four-shot lead after shooting 5-under 67 Saturday at the U.S. Women's Open at Shoal Creek.

The 22-year-old from Thailand started the third round behind Australia's Sarah Jane Smith, but quickly gained ground, making two birdies on her first three holes.

Jutanugarn took the lead after Smith stumbled with back-to-back bogeys and then surged ahead with three straight birdies on the back nine. She was at 12-under 204 for the tournament.

Smith started the tournament with back-to-back 67s, but shot a 74 in the third round and didn't make a birdie to fall into second place.

South Korea's Hyo-Joo Kim was in third after shooting 68 and was six shots back.

