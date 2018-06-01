Zidane's successor faces high bar, doubts about stars

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 file photo, Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane gestures during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid at San Mames stadium, in Bilbao, northern Spain. Zidane says he is quitting Real Madrid after two and a half seasons with the Spanish club. The surprise announcement comes less than a week after Zidane led Madrid to its third straight Champions League title. Alvaro Barrientos, File AP Photo