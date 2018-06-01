McKennie, at 19, joins Pulisic as Bundeliga regular

FILE - In this Friday, March 9, 2018 file photo, Mainz's Abdou Diallo, bottom, and Schalke's Weston McKennie challenge for the ball during a German first division Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and FC Schalke 04 in Mainz, Germany. Weston McKennie at age 19 put himself in position to play for the U.S. at this year's World Cup, only for the Americans to miss soccer's showcase for the first time since 1986. Michael Probst, File AP Photo