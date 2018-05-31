Hinkle says she decided against US team Pride Month call up

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2015, file photo, China's Han Peng (18) slides in to knock the ball away from United States' Jaelene Hinkle during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, in Glendale, Ariz. Hinkle revealed she decided not to play for the U.S. women's national team last year because her Christian faith prevented her from wearing a jersey that commemorated LGBTQ Pride Month. Hinkle revealed the reason for her decision last June in an interview posted Wednesday, May 30, 2018, on The 700 Club website. Ralph Freso, File AP Photo