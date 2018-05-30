Musgrove beats Cubs on the mound, angers them on the bases

Pittsburgh Pirates third base coach Joey Cora (28) separates Pirates' Joe Musgrove (59) and Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez, rear, as benches clear during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Baez took exception to a slide into second by Musgrove, who was out on ball hit by Josh Harrison, who was safe at first on the play. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo