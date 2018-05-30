Rival fan lends MLB player his sunglasses and walks away with a story and a souvenir

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Carlos Gomez wasn't fully equipped at the start of Tuesday's game on the West Coast.
Playing in Oakland against a setting sun, Gomez was without sunglasses in right field. So what was he going to do?
Ask for help, and Oakland A's fan Matt Welch stepped up in the first inning. Gomez borrowed the shades, made a couple plays and returned the glasses with a souvenir baseball.
"I had mine and hollered at him and asked him if he wanted some glasses," Welch told Fox Sports Sun's Michelle Margaux. "He came over and took [them]. Made two plays with [them] and after he made the third out, which was actually right in front of us, he came and just handed me the glasses, handed me the ball. It was really cool."
Margaux asked Welch if he was nervous about not getting the glasses back, but it wasn't a concern for Welch.
"I know Carlos is a good guy," Welch said. "I knew he was going to give them back."
The Rays won the game 4-3 and have won four games in a row.
