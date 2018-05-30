Magic hires a familiar face as its new head coach

Steve Clifford is the Orlando Magic's new head coach, according to multiple reports.
Clifford's hire ends a long-speculated search Magic basketball operations president Jeff Weltman — who was in charge of the hiring — kept a lid on.
And Clifford is a name Orlando fans should know. He was a Magic assistant coach under Stan Van Gundy from 2007 to 2012.
His hire was made possible following Orlando's dismal 2017-18 season, where the Magic finished with a 25-57 record — second worst in the Eastern Conference.
Frank Vogel was fired shortly after the season ended, and Weltman stayed quiet on potential replacements.
With the NBA Draft just a few weeks away, Weltman pulled the trigger to hire Clifford as the Magic's fifth head coach since the 2014-15 season.
His most recent position was as the Charlotte Hornets head coach. The Hornets reached the playoffs in two of his five seasons, compiling a 196-214 record over that time.
Clifford met Weltman and general manager John Hammond for an interview on May 16 in Chicago before a second interview on May 24, according to the Orlando Sentinel. He also met the Devos family, who owns the Magic, on Tuesday in Michigan, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
ESPN reported Clifford agreed to a four-year contract.
