A crew member for Tony Kanaan, of Brazil, cools off during a break during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 27, 2018. Darron Cummings AP Photo
Sports

Near record heat causes trouble for Indy 500 drivers, fans

By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer

May 27, 2018 04:25 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Scores of fans sought treatment Sunday during one of the hottest races in the history of the Indianapolis 500.

The temperature hit 91 degrees, matching the 2012 race for the second-hottest race day temperature. The hottest was 92 in 1937.

With the unseasonably hot, humid weather, a steady stream of ambulances and golf carts took overheated fans to the infield medical center. Others scrambled for shade anywhere they could find it — under balconies and under trees at the sprawling Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Drivers felt it, too. They struggled with the cars' handling and tire wear as seven crashes took out a slew of fan favorites, including three-time winner Helio Castroneves, retiring Danica Patrick and 2013 race winner Tony Kanaan.

