Liverpool's Mohamed Salah grimaces on the ground after injuring himself during the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo

Injured Salah 'confident' of being fit for World Cup

The Associated Press

May 27, 2018 01:15 PM

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah says he is "confident" of being fit for the World Cup after hurting his shoulder playing for Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Salah left the field in tears in the first half after landing heavily following a tussle with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos. It was 0-0 at the time, and Madrid went on to win 3-1 on Saturday.

In a post on Twitter on Sunday, Salah said "it was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud."

He added "your love and support will give me the strength I need."

Egypt is playing in the World Cup for the first time since 1990. Its first group game is against Uruguay on June 15.

Salah scored 44 goals for Liverpool in all competitions this season.

