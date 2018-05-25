Column: Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt says it's all or nothing

FILE- In this June 5, 2016, file photo, former Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Mike Schmidt smiles prior to a baseball game between the Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers in Philadelphia. Baseball is trying to resist, but it is being pulled into an era run by information overload and an all-or-nothing attitude. Today, hitters are concerned about launch angle, swing speed and exit velocity, according to Mike Schmidt. ( (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)