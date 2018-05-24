LSU outfielder Daniel Cabrera (2) catches a fly for the out on South Carolina's Noah Campbell (2) during the third inning of a Southeastern Conference Tournament NCAA college baseball game, Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Hoover, Ala.
LSU outfielder Daniel Cabrera (2) catches a fly for the out on South Carolina's Noah Campbell (2) during the third inning of a Southeastern Conference Tournament NCAA college baseball game, Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Hoover, Ala. Butch Dill AP Photo
Peterson helps LSU outlast South Carolina 6-4 in 12 innings

The Associated Press

May 24, 2018 08:52 PM

HOOVER, Ala.

Todd Peterson pitched five innings of relief and doubled home two runs in his first college at-bat Thursday as No. 8 seed LSU beat No. 5 seed South Carolina 6-4 in a 12-inning Southeastern Conference tournament elimination game.

LSU (35-24) plays Friday against the loser of the game between No. 1 seed Florida and No. 4 seed Arkansas.

Daniel Cabrera broke a 3-all tie with a two-out single in the 12th for LSU that scored Antoine Duplantis. Peterson followed with his double.

South Carolina scored once in the bottom of the 12th and had the tying run at the plate when Peterson struck out Jonah Bride to end the game.

Peterson (1-3) allowed two runs in five innings. South Carolina's John Gilreath (0-1) gave up three unearned runs in 2 1/3 innings.

South Carolina (33-24) tied it in the ninth when LT Tolbert tripled and scored on Jacob Olson's single.

