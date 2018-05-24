This MLB pitcher suffered a brain hemorrhage. Now he's scheduled to throw his next pitch

FILE - In this March 31, 2018, file photo, Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar throws during the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Minnesota Twins' Logan Morrison and Jake Odorizzi were encouraged after visiting former teammate Farquhar in the hospital Friday, May 4. Morrison was “really blown away” at how well Farquhar was doing after collapsing in the dugout with a ruptured aneurysm on April 20. Odorizzi says when he walked into the room at Rush University Medical Center, Farquhar stood from a couch and hugged him. Orlin Wagner Associated Press