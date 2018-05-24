This MLB pitcher suffered a brain hemorrhage. Now he's scheduled to throw his next pitch

It was a scary scene on April 20 for former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Danny Farquhar.
The 31-year-old, now with the Chicago White Sox, collapsed in the dugout during a game with the Houston Astros.
A ruptured aneurysm caused a brain hemorrhage following his outing against Houston.
Now for the good news: Farquhar's recovery is heading in the right direction.
According to MLB.com, Farquhar "was cleared by his doctors," to throw a ceremonial first pitch on June 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Comments