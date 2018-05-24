FILE - In this March 31, 2018, file photo, Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar throws during the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Minnesota Twins' Logan Morrison and Jake Odorizzi were encouraged after visiting former teammate Farquhar in the hospital Friday, May 4. Morrison was “really blown away” at how well Farquhar was doing after collapsing in the dugout with a ruptured aneurysm on April 20. Odorizzi says when he walked into the room at Rush University Medical Center, Farquhar stood from a couch and hugged him.
FILE - In this March 31, 2018, file photo, Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar throws during the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Minnesota Twins' Logan Morrison and Jake Odorizzi were encouraged after visiting former teammate Farquhar in the hospital Friday, May 4. Morrison was “really blown away” at how well Farquhar was doing after collapsing in the dugout with a ruptured aneurysm on April 20. Odorizzi says when he walked into the room at Rush University Medical Center, Farquhar stood from a couch and hugged him. Orlin Wagner Associated Press

This MLB pitcher suffered a brain hemorrhage. Now he's scheduled to throw his next pitch

By Jason Dill

May 24, 2018 04:48 PM

It was a scary scene on April 20 for former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Danny Farquhar.

The 31-year-old, now with the Chicago White Sox, collapsed in the dugout during a game with the Houston Astros.

A ruptured aneurysm caused a brain hemorrhage following his outing against Houston.

AP18114785915971.jpg
The jersey of Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar hangs in the bullpen with teammates during the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast Associated Press

Now for the good news: Farquhar's recovery is heading in the right direction.

According to MLB.com, Farquhar "was cleared by his doctors," to throw a ceremonial first pitch on June 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

