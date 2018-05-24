Indestructible Foyt back at Indy after another health scare

FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo, Tony Kanaan, right, of Brazil, talks with car owner AJ Foyt after Kanaan qualified for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. He’s been coming to Indianapolis every May since 1958 and every year, crowds gather around the first garage stall in Gasoline Alley waiting to have an old photograph signed by their racing hero or merely to catch a glimpse of the former racing star. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo