LaVar Ball says he isn't worried about King James or his money. Here's why.

LaVar Ball reportedly said his sons, Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo, will be basketball billionaires before LeBron James on Tuesday.
James' net worth is roughly $400 million after playing 15 seasons in the NBA.
On Wednesday, Ball denied saying his sons will make more money than LeBron James and that he doesn't concern himself with James.
"I don't care what LeBron does," Ball told the Bradenton Herald. "I care about what my boys can do."
LaVar and LiAngelo are in Bradenton, for the Pro Basketball Combine at IMG Academy. LiAngelo said he has talked with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns so far.
"They [said] they like how I play," LiAngelo Ball said.
Ball added Phoenix liked how he can play more than one position.
He was 6 of 11 from the field and 1 of 4 from three-point range in Tuesday's first session of 3-on-3 games at the Pro Basketball Combine.
Comments