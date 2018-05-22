This NFL rookie has a new job and a new nickname

It's OTA (organized team activity) week in the NFL.
That might seem mundane with training camp and the season several months away.
It wasn't with Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, a veteran with an energetic personality that was on full display during last year's Hard Knocks show on HBO.
McCoy was asked about his approach with helping rookies.
McCoy said every young guy has mandatory extra duties. And when it comes to Tampa's first-round draft pick Vita Vea, there's something special McCoy requires of him.
"He has to tell my children that he is Maui from [the movie] Moana," McCoy told reporters. "When he introduces himself to my kids, it's the only rookie duty I'm going to give him, ain't no dinner, ain't none of that. Make sure when you introduce yourself to my kids, you introduce yourself as Maui. No questions asked. He doesn't get an option."
McCoy later was asked if Vea was receptive about the new role.
"He doesn't get an option," McCoy said. "He doesn't have the choice of being receptive or not. You have to accept your role. You are a Buccaneer and you are now Maui. I'm sorry if you don't like it, but whatever. We've got too many kids around here. You're going to go work parties. You're going to go do birthday parties and all that. ... Everybody has a job to do outside the building, OK? Everybody has to do things out in the community. We have a great team that does great things in the community. Vita just has to be Maui. ... Welcome to the Bucs."
Some other notes from Tuesday's OTA in Tampa:
McCoy is entering his ninth NFL season — all with the Bucs — and he has seen several players coming and going. Coaches, too, have come and gone.
"I've had 13 D-Line coaches," McCoy said.
Only two healthy players didn't arrive for Tuesday's OTA, according to the Tampa Bay Times. They are veterans Jason Pierre-Paul, a defensive lineman acquired via a trade with the New York Giants in the offseason, and cornerback Brent Grimes.
