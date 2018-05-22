Florida State offensive lineman suspended for dating violence, report says

Florida State University's judicial panel has suspended offensive lineman Josh Ball, according to Warchant.com, following allegations of dating violence involving an ex-girlfriend from last year.
Tuesday's report did not specify Ball's suspension length.
Sandra Sellers, an FSU student from Hillsborough County, started dating Ball in February 2016, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Sellers posted a screen shot of FSU's ruling on social media Monday night, but it has since been deleted.
"This long journey has finally come to an end! After two long days of testifying and two agonizing weeks of waiting for this letter, it's finally here," Sellers wrote. "Thank you FSU for making campus a better place."
Sellers also wrote the closing "of this chapter of my life for good," and enjoying football season without seeing Ball on the field.
Sellers alleged the dating violence last September with paperwork filed in Leon County. In the legal injunction filed Sept. 27, Sellers accused Ball of physical violence on 11 occasions and another time involving an FSU football personnel member.
"He is a violent person, and I'm scared he's going to take it [too] far," Sellers wrote in the injunction later obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.
Additionally, Sellers alleged Ball made physical contact with Sellers, her property, sent her inappropriate social media content, attacked one of her friends and harmed himself, the injunction stated.
Ball, who started nine games at left tackle as a redshirt freshman in 2017, was expected to start this season.
A legal resolution between the two came in November when a Leon County judge ordered Ball to stay at least 500 feet from Sellers, which included her Tallahassee residence, Tallahassee church, Tallahassee Community College and her parents' residence. The judge also ordered Ball to stay at least 100 feet from the FSU College of Nursing building, Diffenbaugh building and The Strip Entertainment Group, which is a popular bar scene near campus for students.
Comments