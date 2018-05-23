Marlins stage ninth-inning rally to defeat Mets, 2-1

All Don Mattingly wanted was for the Marlins just to "hang in there" as long as they could against Jacob deGrom.
Mattingly got his wish.
The Marlins hung in, and then they won.
Trailing 1-0 entering the ninth, the Marlins came up with two runs off Mets closer Jeurys Familia to pull off the comeback win and take the series.
J.T. Realmuto and Starlin Castro delivered RBI hits off Familia in the ninth, and Brad Ziegler closed it out for his ninth save.
With deGrom making easy work of the Marlins, it was only after he came out that their offense finally came to life.
The Marlins had runners in scoring position in each of the three middle innings but came up empty every time. That came as no major surprise given their own shortcomings at the plate. But having deGrom on the mound made it doubly difficult. The Mets ace entered Wednesday on an 0-for-21 streak when facing hitters with runners in scoring position.
It was all too much to overcome for Marlins starter Dan Straily, who turned in a strong performance himself.
Other than giving up a solo homer to Brandon Nimmo in the fifth, Straily held the Mets in check. Straily went six innings, giving up just four hits.
But deGrom was the better of the two, lasting seven. The Marlins didn't produce their first hit until the fourth when Justin Bour beat the infield shift by bunting his way aboard. It was his second career bunt hit.
It all changed in the ninth, though. Following Martin Prado's one-out single and Derek Dietrich's double, Realmuto followed with a soft single to center. It scored pinch-runner Yadiel Rivera, but Dietrich was cut down at the plate.
No matter. After Bour was walked intentionally, Castro ripped a hard single to left to score Realmuto with the go-ahead run.
