WORLD CUP: France wins, but what happened to Ronaldo?

FILE - In this Sunday, July 12, 1998 file photo, France's players from left, Zinedine Zidane, Marcel Desailly and Laurent Blanc hold the soccer World Cup after France defeated Brazil 3-0 in the World Cup final, at the Stade de France in Saint Denis. The 21st World Cup begins on Thursday, June 14, 2018, when host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. Michel Euler, file AP Photo