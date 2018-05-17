Peru president urges help for Guerrero to fight WCup ban

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero arrives in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The global footballers' union wants FIFA's help to review anti-doping rules after Guerrero was banned from the World Cup for a positive test for cocaine caused by contaminated tea. FIFPro says a 14-month ban barring the 34-year-old Guerrero from his World Cup debut is "unfair and disproportionate." Martin Mejia AP Photo