Former Alabama high school basketball star transfers to Auburn

Former Memphis guard Jamal Johnson announced Wednesday he is transferring to Auburn. The rising sophomore will have to sit out the 2018-2019 season and will have three years of eligibility left with the Tigers.
A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Johnson averaged 6.9 points with 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists as a freshman at Memphis. He started in 27 of the Tigers’ 34 games in 2017-2018.
Johnson played at Spain Park High School, where he was a teammate of Auburn basketball player Austin Wiley. As a senior, the 6-3, 178-pound Johnson averaged 24.8 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
Johnson’s efforts earned him First Team All-State honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
