A look at 5 key players from Atletico in Europa League final

FILE - In this Thursday, April 26, 2018 file photo, Atletico's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at Emirates Stadium in London. Marseille will play Atletico Madrid in the Europa League final on Wednesday May 16, 2018. Marseille now enjoys significant financial backing and the time is right to stop harping on about past glory and deliver another trophy. Atletico is bidding to win the Europa League for the third time this decade. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo