This former Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowler has called it a career

Former Atlanta Falcons player DeAngelo Hall announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday. Hall, 34, is coming off his 14th season in the league.
According to ESPN’s John Keim, Hall is considering either becoming a broadcaster or joining the front office of an NFL team.
Hall started his NFL career with the Falcons, which selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. The former Virginia Tech standout wasted little time in establishing himself in Atlanta, becoming the youngest NFL player to ever return an interception for a touchdown at 21 years, 44 days old.
Hall’s play earned him Pro Bowl honors in his second and third season with the Falcons.
Although Hall was a productive player as a member of the Atlanta defense, he was also a part of several controversies during his time with the team.
In September 2007, the then-fourth year Falcon infamously got into an argument on the sideline with then-Falcons head coach Bobby Petrino after a defensive series against the Carolina Panthers in which Hall was responsible for 67 yards in penalties. The Falcons fined Hall $100,000 for the outburst but would cut the penalty down to $50,000 if Hall behaved himself for the foreseeable future.
The fine’s reduction went out the window in October when Hall was vocally critical of the team’s decision to cut defensive lineman Grady Jackson.
After former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick was sentenced to 23 months in prison for his role in a dogfighting ring in December of that year, Hall carried a poster of Vick onto the field before a game with the New Orleans Saints while sporting “MV7” on his eye paint. Hall was fined $10,000 by the NFL for the gestures.
Following the 2007 season, Hall was traded to the Oakland Raiders for a pair of draft picks. He was released by the Raiders that November, leading to Hall signing with the Washington Redskins.
Hall spent 10 seasons with the Redskins and earned his last Pro Bowl honor in 2010. Hall struggled to stay healthy in his last four seasons with the team, tearing his left ACL twice in 2014 and dealing with a lingering toe injury in 2015. He tore his right ACL in 2016 and missed time in 2017 while recovering from the injury.
Hall leaves the NFL having played in 171 career games. He recorded 636 tackles and had 43 interceptions and 10 total touchdowns in that time.
Comments