Is eSports auto racing's future? Well, this is what NASCAR is doing about it

Budding race car drivers can get all the practice they need on simulators.
Now youth participants can do so through NASCAR after the organization announced a new youth eSports racing series.
Conducted on iRacing, a racing simulation platform, NASCAR's youth eSports participants ages 13-16. The competition covers 12 weeks, starting in June and will feature virtual renderings of tracks such as Langley Speedway, The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, according to a news release.
The regular season has eight events. The top 50 racers, based on a points system, qualify for a four-week playoff. From there, the top 30 in points following the playoffs progress to the championship event at Martinsville Speedway.
There's a mix of single and heat race formats, the release stated.
This isn't NASCAR's first foray into the world of eSports. The NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series is in its ninth season with elite oval sim-racers competing on virtual versions of NASCAR-sanctioned race tracks, the release stated.
"As we expand our presence in eSports, NASCAR is uniquely positioned as the only sport that can develop skills transferable to real world competition," NASCAR vice president of consumer innovation Blake Davidson said in the news release. "We're excited to see the young, diverse and global talent pool this series attracts, especially as we cultivate our next generation of drivers."
Anyone meeting the age requirement looking to compete can register at NASCAR.com/iRacing.
