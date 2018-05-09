AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern
NASCAR
MONSTER ENERGY CUP
KC MASTERPIECE 400
Site: Kansas City, Kansas
Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:35 p.m. and 2:05 p.m. (FS1), qualifying, 6:45 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, race, 8 p.m., FS1
Track: Kansas Speedway (tri-oval, 1 1/2 mile).
Race distance: 400 miles, 267 laps.
Last year: Martin Truex Jr. won after a restart with two laps to go.
Last race: Kevin Harvick won at Dover, his fourth victory this season.
Fast facts: Harvick is the third-fastest to four wins, reaching it in 11 races. Jeff Gordon won four of his first eight in 1997 and Jimmie Johnson won four of his first 10 in 2007. ... Harvick is a two-time winner at Kansas. ... Truex won both races at Kansas last season on his way to the series title. ... Matt Kenseth makes his season debut for Roush-Fenway Racing, replacing Trevor Bayne in the No. 6 Ford. Kenseth has won twice at Kansas. ... Kyle Larson and his fiance, Katelyn Sweet, announced the birth of Audrey Layne on Monday. The couple also has a 3-year-old son, Owen. ... Larson had to start from the rear last week at Dover after his car failed inspection three times. Alex Bowman's No. 88 Chevy also failed three times.
Next race: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race, May 19, Charlotte Motor Speedway.
___
NASCAR
XFINITY
Last race: Justin Allgaier won at Dover International Speedway.
Next race: Alsco 300, May 26, Charlotte Motor Speedway.
___
NASCAR
CAMPING WORLD TRUCK
37 KIND DAYS 250
Site: Kansas City, Kansas
Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:35 a.m. and 11:35 a.m.; qualifying, 5:05 p.m. (FS1), race, 8:30 p.m., FS1.
Track: Kansas Speedway (tri-oval, 1 1/2 mile)
Race distance: 200 miles, 167 laps.
Last year: Kyle Busch won for the second time in four years at Kansas.
Last race: Johnny Sauter held off Matt Crafton in a two-lap shootout at Dover.
Fast facts: Sauter has a 51-point lead over Ben Rhodes in the standings. Noah Gragson is third. ... Sauter's only win at Kansas came in May 2010. ... NASCAR and Camping World modified their naming rights deal this week. Beginning next year, it will be known as the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Camping World purchased Gander Mountain last year. The company's current deal with NASCAR runs through the 2022 race season.
Next race: North Carolina Education Lottery 200, May 18, Charlotte Motor Speedway.
___
VERIZON INDYCAR
INDYCAR GRAND PRIX
Site: Indianapolis
Schedule: Friday, practice 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course, 2.439 miles)
Race distance: 207.315 miles, 85 laps.
Last year: Will Power won from the pole, his second Grand Prix win in three years.
Last race: Josef Newgarden won the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.
Fast facts: Power and Simon Pagenaud each have won twice on the Indianapolis road course, the only drivers to reach victory lane. ... Power and Pagenaud have given Team Penske three consecutive Grand Prix wins. ... Helio Castroneves returns to IndyCar after teaming with Ricky Taylor to win a sports car race at Mid-Ohio last week. Castroneves will run the Grand Prix before trying to win his fourth Indianapolis 500. ... Team owner Roger Penske is chasing his 200th win in IndyCar racing.
Next race: Indianapolis 500, May 27, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
___
FORMULA ONE
SPANISH GRAND PRIX
Site: Barcelona, Spain
Schedule: Friday, practice 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, practice 6 a.m. (ESPNEWS), qualifying 9 a.m. (ESPN2); Sunday, race, 9:05 a.m. (ESPN2)
Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (road course, 2.892 miles)
Race distance: 190.825 miles, 66 laps.
Last year: Lewis Hamilton dominated from the pole to win in Barcelona.
Last race: Hamilton won his first race of the season in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Fast facts: Hamilton has won two of the last four Spanish Grand Prix races, though there have been 10 different winners between 2007 and 2017. ... Hamilton leads fellow four-time champion Sebastian Vettel by just four points in the standings. ... Mexican driver Sergio Perez has landed on the podium for the second straight race for Force India in Baku. ... McLaren is planning a major aero upgrade for the Spanish race.
Next race: Monaco Grand Prix, May 27, Monte Carlo.
___
NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING
Last race: Leah Pritchett won in Top Fuel, Courtney Force won in Funny Car, Vincent Nobile won in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec won in Pro Stock Motorcycle at Atlanta Dragway.
Next race: Heartland Nationals, May 18-20, Heartland Motorsports Park.
___
OTHER RACES
WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CARS: Friday and Saturday, Eldora Speedway, Rossburg Ohio; Sunday, Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, Indiana; Wednesday, Lincoln Speedway, Abbottstown, Pennsylvania.
WORLD OF OUTLAWS LATE MODELS: Saturday, Fayetteville Motor Speedway, Fayetteville, North Carolina.
