Anna Holen from LMM voted North Dakota Miss Basketball

Senior Anna Holen from LaMoure-Litchville-Marion is this year's North Dakota Miss Basketball.
The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association gives the award annually to the top senior player in the state.
Holen scored 2,001 career points as a four-year starter for the Loboes. She received 19 of 21 first-places votes and was honored over the weekend at the Class A girls state basketball tournament in Fargo.
Other finalists for the award were North Star's Stephanie Miller and Raegan Linster of Fargo Davies.
