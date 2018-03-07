Hampton's Kalin Fisher shoots against Florida A&M's Nasir Core during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference men's tournament quarterfinals in Norfolk, Va.
Hampton's Kalin Fisher shoots against Florida A&M's Nasir Core during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference men's tournament quarterfinals in Norfolk, Va. The Virginian-Pilot via AP Stephen M. Katz
Marrow just misses triple-double; Hampton beats Florida A&M

The Associated Press

March 07, 2018 08:31 PM

NORFOLK, Va.

Jermaine Marrow had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help top-seeded Hampton beat No. 9 seed Florida A&M 75-71 on Wednesday night in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Hampton (19-14) moves on to a Friday semifinal and will face the winner of Thursday's North Carolina A&T-Norfolk State game.

Malique Trent-Street made three 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Pirates. Trent-Street scored Hampton's first 11 points of the second half to stretch its lead to 47-34. Akim Mitchell and Charles Wilson-Fisher chipped in 12 points apiece for Hampton.

Desmond Williams led Florida A&M (9-26) with 27 points and eight rebounds.

Marcus Barham made four free throws and Elijah Mayes a layup during a 6-2 spurt that pulled the Rattlers to 72-71 with 36 seconds remaining, but Marrow made three free throws to end it.

Both teams made six 3-pointers and 15 free throws, and shot 41 percent overall.

