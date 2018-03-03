Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather reacts after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G, in Crans Montana, Switzerland, Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather reacts after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G, in Crans Montana, Switzerland, Saturday, March 3, 2018. Marco Tacca AP Photo
Weirather leads race to super-G title after beating Gut

The Associated Press

March 03, 2018 06:06 AM

CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland

Tina Weirather won a women's World Cup super-G on Saturday to go top of the discipline standings with one race remaining.

The Olympic bronze medalist from Liechtenstein overtook Lara Gut, who finished seventh, to lead her Swiss rival by 46 points going into the World Cup finals in Are, Sweden.

Weirather timed 1 minute, 2.17 seconds to lead Anna Veith of Austria by 0.36. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland trailed by 0.38 in third for her career best super-G result.

The surprise gold medalist from the Pyeongchang Olympics, Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic, didn't compete as she started in a snowboard parallel giant slalom in Turkey. Also, overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin and her American teammate Lindsey Vonn both sat out the race.

