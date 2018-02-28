Miami stuns North Carolina as Newton’s 35-foot shot beats the buzzer and the Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team ruined Senior Night at the Dean Dome when Ja’Quan Newton’s Hail Mary three-pointer beat the buzzer and the North Carolina Tar Heels 91-88 on Tuesday night.
Against all odds, UM sank UNC during the emotional crest of the final home game for Joel Berry II and Theo Pinson and recorded its signature win of the season on the threshold of March Madness.
UM, which has been a thorn in UNC’s side during the Jim Larranaga era, built a 16-point lead then held off the ninth-ranked defending national champions, who tied the score on Berry’s three-pointer with five seconds left. But the screaming crowd went silent as Newton flung a 35-footer from near the half court sideline that swished through the net a tick before time expired.
Five takeaways…
1. Newton’s law: Newton defied physics and redeemed himself during an inconsistent senior year with the game winner that left fans’ jaws agape and him at the bottom of a pile of teammates. Newton scored Miami’s final seven points and hit four free throws in the last 25 seconds. He called for Anthony Lawrence II to in-bound the ball to him, charged up court with one eye on the clock and let it fly. He’d practiced half court shots at the shootaround "and felt like he was going to make one," Chris Lykes said. Said Newton: "As soon as Berry hit the shot, I came around and I wanted the ball.When I was dribbling up court and it said three seconds left, I was like, ‘I’ve got to shoot it.’ And once I did, it felt good coming out of my hand and then my arm made it go in for me. I always watch it on TV, somebody does it, and for me to actually do it in this moment out there against North Carolina is something I will remember forever."
Larranaga said the shot was the culmination in a change of attitude for Newton, who had been frustrated. "For a long time he was putting too much pressure on himself," Larranaga said. "He was angry at himself, angry at his teammates and angry at me. But the last couple weeks he’s been smiling like crazy. That team spirit is what you need and it had been lacking."
Said Berry: “I am stunned. I always think if we go into overtime that is going to be our game, but they stepped up and hit a big time shot.”
2. Maestro Larranaga: The crafty coach is now 6-5 against UNC in his seven years at UM. He knows how to prepare for the Tar Heels, always presenting a game plan with seven offensive and seven defensive keys. On Tuesday he opted for his smaller, better ball-handling starting lineup against the Tar Heels, who have been playing Coach Roy Williams’ version of small ball most of the season. His deft substitutions resulted in six players scoring in double figures and five playing 25-plus minutes in what he called "the best I’ve balanced the playing time, which is the hardest thing I have to do."
Different players came up big at different junctures: Ebuka Izundu in the first half; Chris Lykes and Dewan Huell in the middle of the game; Lawrence, Newton and Lonnie Walker down the stretch. UM made eight of eight free throws in the last three minutes. Larranaga did not call a timeout after Berry tied the score, which prevented UNC from setting its defense.
"UNC is not a team, it’s a program and a system that’s been in effect since Dean Smith was here," Larranaga said. "Roy does a lot of the things he did at Kansas and a lot that he learned from Dean."
3. A lot to Lykes: The freshman "pint" guard continues bedevil opponents, juking and weaving his way through the thicket of larger bodies to create opportunities for himself and teammates. He hit the crucial shot against Boston College. His steal and three-pointer gave UM’s its largest lead at 59- 43 and he finished with 18 points and four assists. Early on, he gave senior Joel Berry II a headache -- but was late to react on Berry’s clutch shots in the closing minutes.
"I tried to make things difficult for him and take him out of his rhythm," Lykes said. "But he got in his zone. I’ve been looking up to him for years. I’ve learned a lot from him."
4. On the defensive: UM allowed UNC too much elbow room on the perimeter as the game wore on and the Tar Heels took advantage. Especially hurtful were UNC’s 13 three-pointers. Walker’s foul on Cameron Johnson’s three-point attempt in the final minute gave Johnson a chance to tie the score but he missed his third free throw. Johnson, Pinson and Luke Maye hurt UM all over the court and had an abundance of open looks. Berry scored 31. UNC had a 31-26 rebounding edge.
"You know Carolina will make a run and you have to stay calm," Larranaga said. "They scored 88 points. The expression we use with Carolina and Duke is, first team to 80 wins. Against Virginia it’s first to 50 wins."
5. Postseason implications: UM (21-8, 10-7) reached the 20-win plateau with its comeback over Boston College, now has a huge road win against a top-10 opponent and closes the regular season at home Saturday against Virginia Tech, which just upended Duke. It’s crowded in the middle of the ACC pack but UM could rise to third or fourth if it finishes 11-7, and its national RPI of 31 and KenPom rating of 41 will improve – good timing as the ACC Tournament and NCAA seedings are just around the corner.
