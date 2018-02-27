With key matchups against playoff contenders looming, Heat about to get reinforcements

It’s no secret the Heat relies on its depth to succeed.

By week’s end, Miami should have two key components back that it’s been itching to add to their rotation.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he is expecting center Kelly Olynyk to end a six-game absence due to a left shoulder strain on Tuesday night when Miami takes on the Philadelphia 76ers in a crucial matchup at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Spoelstra said even if Olynyk plays, he likely won’t play a large amount of minutes as his shoulder is still not 100 percent.

“We’re all excited about hopefully getting him back in the mix,” Spoelstra said. “We look different when he’s out there. So many of the strengths we have right now, the versatility, he just adds to all of that. He has a way of making things look better when he’s out there on both ends of the court.”

Olynyk is averaging 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and shooting 49.5 percent in 23.4 minutes per game this season. He is still the Heat’s leader in plus/minus (1.9) and offensive rating (107.8).

Olynyk has helped the Heat on the offensive end when paired with the Heat’s other two regular centers Hassan Whiteside and Bam Adebayo.

Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk talks about his shoulder injury he sustained against the Orlando Magic on Feb. 5, 2018. Andre C. Fernzndeza1fernandez@miamiherald.com

Olynyk has been on the court together with Hassan Whiteside in 16 games this season and the two have averaged 20.6 points in 9.6 minutes during that span despite a minus-1.8 plus/minus rating. In 30 games, he’s played side-by-side with Bam Adebayo they’ve averaged 27.8 points in 13.2 minutes with a 2.1 plus/minus.

“He’s a great playmaker for us, he makes outside shots, he stretches the floor, he talks, he understands time and score, and pace and all that,” Josh Richardson said. “If he comes back, it’s a huge lift for us.”

Spoelstra also said Rodney McGruder was on his way back to rejoin the team on Tuesday, but won’t play yet against Philadelphia. McGruder could likely see his first action of the season later this week, but Spoelstra did not indicate if he would be ready when the Heat faces the Lakers on Thursday night at home.

“That’s still up in the air,” Spoelstra said.

Heat forward Rodney McGruder spoke to the media on his imminent return to action after a season-long injury after today's practice at the American Airlines Arena. David SantiagoThe Miami Herald

McGruder spent four days with the Heat’s G League affiliate in Sioux Falls, playing in two of their games in Los Angeles and participating in two full practices.

In his two G League games with the Skyforce, McGruder played 44 minutes and finished with a combined 27 points on 13 of 30 shooting (1 of 11 from three-point range), 10 rebounds, two assists in 44 minutes.

McGruder, 26, has been sidelined the entire season since having left tibia surgery in October. Last season, McGruder averaged 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 78 games for the Heat.

“He was able to go four straight days with a good deal of work,” Spoelstra said. “He had two rock-solid, 5 on 5 scrimmage practice days and two games where the first one, he played about 20 minutes. Then we were able to scale him up to almost 25 minutes last night and everything was fine. He was feeling great and able to do all that work without a problem.”